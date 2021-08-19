Police search for 5 in Grand Haven store armed robbery

Aug. 18—Grand Haven Department of Public Safety officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the T-Mobile store, 604 N. Beacon Blvd., at 3:03 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses reported that five Black males, ages 16-21, entered the store wearing hoods and masks. It was reported that at least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

The suspects fled with cellphones and computer tablets, Grand Haven Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke said in a press release.

A black Nissan used in the robbery was found by a Grand Haven officer near the intersection of Fifth and Adams streets, directly across the highway from the store. It is believed that the suspects changed vehicles at that location, Hawke said.

A "shelter in place" announcement was posted on social media for the neighborhood surrounding Fifth and Adams while officers searched the area. An "all clear" was issued at approximately 4 p.m.

The robbery remains under investigation.

The Grand Haven department was assisted by deputies and the K-9 unit from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police troopers, and the Muskegon County Sheriff's Department and Fruitport Township Police Department.

"Dispatchers from Ottawa County Central Dispatch responded expertly, broadcasting up-to-the-minute information for all officers," Hawke added.

Security camera photos of the suspects were included with the news release from Hawke. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety at 616-842-3460 or Ottawa County Silent Observer at 877-887-4536, or leave a tip online at .

A reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects. Tipsters can remain anonymous.