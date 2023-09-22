Police search for 60-year-old north Phoenix man missing for a week

The Phoenix Police Department has called for the community to be on the lookout for a man who's been missing for over a week.

Stephen Morgan, 60, was reported missing on Sept. 13.

He is described as a white man, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the area of Cave Creek Road and Rose Garden Lane in north Phoenix.

Police said he drives a white 2021 Nissan Mini Cargo Enterprise rental van with a California license plate of 69824D3.

Police said Morgan's family was concerned for his safety and encouraged anyone with information to contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or Jeff.Middleton@phoenix.gov.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Police search for north Phoenix man who went missing