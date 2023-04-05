Police search for 68-year-old blind man with walker missing in Kansas City

Kansas City police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 68-year-old blind man who was last seen on Tuesday.

Norman Perea, 68, left his home around 12:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Lister Avenue before disappearing, according to Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Perea is blind and requires a walker to move around. His family is concerned about his well being.

He stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about his location can contact the police department’s missing person’s unit at 816-234-5220.