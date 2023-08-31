Police search for 82-year-old man reported missing Wednesday from Independence

Police were asking the public for help Wednesday to locate an 82-year-old Independence man reported missing and possibly endangered.

Larry Dale Roberts was last seen around 1:30 p.m. leaving the 600 block of South Park Avenue, according to Independence police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He left a residence in a white SUV and has not been heard from since, according to police.

Police said Roberts has dementia and has become lost once before while driving.

The vehicle Roberts was driving Wednesday is a 2003 Ford Explorer with Missouri plate number CS6L6B.

The highway patrol had a statewide alert for Roberts on Wednesday night. Independence police said the vehicle had been spotted by a license-plate-reading camera near Truman Road and Woodland Avenue in Kansas City.

Roberts is described as a white man, roughly 5-foot-10 and 197 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a plaid shirt and green khakis when he was last seen, police said.

Police were asking anyone with information concerning Roberts’ whereabouts to contact Independence police at 816-836-3600 or call 911 to reach the nearest law enforcement agency.