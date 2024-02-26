Police search for accused taxi driver slasher in Queens: NYPD

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for a person who slashed a taxi driver in Queens on Feb. 11, according to officials.

Around 2 a.m., police said the unknown suspect was in a taxi on 23rd Avenue. Police said the taxi driver asked for payment, and the suspect showed a knife and slashed the driver in the neck. Police said the suspect ran from the area on foot.

More Crime News

The driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for a cut but is expected to survive, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.