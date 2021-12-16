Police will search Alec Baldwin’s iPhone in Rust fatal shooting investigation

(Independent)

Police in New Mexico will search Alec Baldwin’s iPhone to investigate his role in the the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust in October.

In an order on Thursday, Judge David Segura approved the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department’s request to seize and scan the actor’s phone, including his texts, phone calls, emails, location data, social media accounts, and more.

Sheriffs said they believed "there may be evidence on the phone" because people often send emails and text messages "during and/or after the commission of crime". They said Mr Baldwin’s lawyer had refused to hand over the phone without a warrant from a judge.

Mr Baldwin has not been charged with any crime, and has said that he "did not pull the trigger" of the gun and had "no idea" how a live bullet had been put in it. The gun was being used as a prop in Rust, a Western film.

This story is developing and will be updated.