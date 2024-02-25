Police search for alleged purse snatcher in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole a purse in Brooklyn, according to authorities.

More Crime News

On Feb. 6, around 2 p.m., a 75-year-old woman was walking on East 21st Street and Avenue L in Brooklyn. Police said the woman was approached by an unknown man who stole her purse from her and ran from the area.

Police said the woman was not injured.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.