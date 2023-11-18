Police search for armed man who allegedly robbed Paso Robles sandwich shop

Paso Robles police are looking for information on an armed man believed to have robbed a Jersey Mike’s on Friday night.

According to a Paso Robles Police Department news release, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the sandwich shop, located at 2301 Theater Drive, around 7:02 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, according to the release.

The Police Department said a white male adult entered the store wearing all-black clothing and a black mask that covered his face.

The man handed a note to an employee demanding they put all the money in a bag; at the same time he lifted his shirt to reveal a black handgun in the waistband of his pants, police said.

The employee placed all the money in a bag and gave it to the man, at which point he exited the store and fled toward he Target parking lot, police said.

Officers searched the area and did not locate the suspect, according to the release.

The Paso Robles Police Department is requesting anyone with any information regarding this incident to call the department at 805-237-6464.