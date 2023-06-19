Police search for Atlanta man who hasn’t been seen since May
Atlanta police are looking for a man who disappeared in late May.
Authorities said they are looking for 39-year-old David Fagbemi, who was reported missing by his family.
Fagbemi was last seen on Northside Pkwy in Atlanta on May 30.
Police have not provided any more information regarding the case.
Anyone with information regarding Fagbemi’s whereabouts is asked to call Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
