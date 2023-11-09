Police search for ATM burglary suspects

UPDATE 11/09/2023 7:36 AM

Police say one suspect has been taken into custody. Officers are still searching for a second suspect.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police say they are searching for the suspects who were involved in an attempted ATM burglary Thursday morning.

According to police, the suspects got into a vehicle and fled after the burglary. They eventually crashed their vehicle near SW 8th and Western.

Police are still searching for the suspects. No more information is available as the search continues.

