The ATM at Truity is covered after being broken into early Monday morning.

Bartlesville Police are searching for two suspects that broke into an ATM early Monday morning and got away with "a large amount of cash."

At 1:56 a.m. Monday, BPD received a call that two African American males wearing hoodies and face masks were forcing open an ATM at the Truity Credit Union on Washington Boulevard, according to a police statement. The suspects fled before police arrived.

After reviewing the video, police determined the suspects used pry bars and hooked the ATM to a truck to force it open. They then abandoned the truck and got into dark-colored Camaro and headed south on Highway 75.

If anyone has information, contact the police department at (918) 338-4001.

Photo of a one of the two suspects describe by BPD as African American males wearing hoodies and face masks.

Photo of a dark colored Camaro the two suspects fled in released by Police.

Truity Credit Union, located on Washington Blvd

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Police search for ATM heist suspects