Police search Ausable River in Keeseville for evidence

Jun. 15—KEESEVILLE — Searches were held this week in Keeseville and West Chazy for unknown objects being sought by State Police.

A tent was erected near the Ausable Chasm Bridge in Keeseville Wednesday, and the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team was seen searching the Ausable River below the bridge.

State Police said they're working with Plattsburgh City Police on an ongoing investigation, looking for stolen discarded property.

Police divers had an inflatable Zodiac type boat and were seen probing the Ausable River in that area. One side of the bridge was blocked off with crime scene tape.

In March, the body of Kenneth C. Darrah, age 37, of Keeseville was found on the riverbank under the bridge with multiple stab wounds. Michael J. Rougeau, age 48 and Michael A. Nastasia, age 30, both of Plattsburgh, have been charged with second degree murder in that case.

Another police tent was seen in West Chazy this week, where another search for items was underway by State Police.