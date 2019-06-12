Police search body of water in disappearance of mother of 5

This undated photo released Friday, May 31, 2019, by the New Canaan, Conn., Police Department shows Jennifer Dulos, missing since May 24 when she was last seen dropping off her children at school. (New Canaan Police Department via AP)

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut State Police dive team has begun searching a body of water as part of the investigation into the disappearance of a mother of five who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Fifty-year-old Jennifer Dulos, of New Canaan, has been missing since May 24.

She and her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, have been involved in contentious divorce and child custody proceedings.

He pleaded not guilty Tuesday to evidence tampering and hindering prosecution charges related to his wife's disappearance.

Police said Wednesday that they were searching the body of water in Avon and that investigators continued to search a Hartford trash plant for evidence related to the disappearance.

Jennifer Dulos' family issued a statement Wednesday renewing its call for anyone with information about the case to come forward.