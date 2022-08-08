Police search for Boise River bridge jumper who hurt rafters. Here’s latest on victims

A Boise bridge jumper sent two people to the hospital over the weekend after landing on their raft. Now, police are searching for him.

Just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, a male jumper performed a backflip off a Boise River Greenbelt bridge and landed on a group of river floaters, Boise Police Department spokesperson Haley Kramer confirmed to the Idaho Statesman.

The collision was serious enough to injure a male adult and a male child in the raft.

The jump also was illegal, which is why police are pursuing the suspect.

Boise Fire Engine Three was patrolling the nearby riverbank and able to respond quickly. A firefighter used a rescue throw bag to bring one of the victims to shore, Kramer said.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital; their injuries turned out to be minor, Kramer said.

It is against the law to “jump from, throw or drop any object, including a person, from any bridge, tree or other landscape features into the Boise River within fifty feet of any boater, floater, rafter or tuber,” and carries a maximum $100 penalty, according to Boise City Code.

The jumper was not apprehended at the scene, so law enforcement now is asking the public for information on his identity.

The Boise Police Department said a report has been filed and officers are working with the the Boise Fire Department on the investigation.

The department said anyone with information can call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343 2677. Tips can also be left at 343COPS.com or through the the P3 Tips cellphone app.