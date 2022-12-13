Police search for capital murder suspect

Dec. 12—Authorities are searching for a Huntsville man in connection with the double homicide at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex on Nov. 27, according to Decatur police.

Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating Demarcus Antoine Travis, 40, in an ongoing capital murder investigation.

"At this time, he is considered to be armed and dangerous," police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said in a news release.

A capital murder warrant has been issued for his arrest in the shooting deaths of Cody Ray Schepp, 29, and Quinton Lamon Owens, 42, at Wheeler Estate Apartments, 134 McEntire Lane S.W.

Travis is 5-foot-7 and about 200 pounds.

Police asked that anyone with information on his whereabouts call the Decatur Police Department at 256-341-4644 or an anonymous tip line at 256-341-4636.

