Police search Central Point home for child pornography

Jan. 6—A child pornography investigation is ongoing after the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team served a search warrant Thursday in Central Point.

The multiagency team searched a home in the 800 block of South Haskell Street after discovering numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from the residence, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

"Detectives are interviewing possible witnesses and involved parties, and investigations are ongoing," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

During the search, investigators seized digital devices that will be forensically examined by the Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force for further evidence of child exploitation. A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children triggered the investigation, which led to subpoenas, followed by serving the search warrant at the home, the sheriff's office said.

Sheriff's deputies, federal Homeland Security Investigations, Southern Oregon High Tech Crimes Task Force, Central Point police officers and the Jackson County District Attorney's Office assisted with the warrant service.

The Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team is a joint interagency task force started in June 2020 to combat child exploitation and human trafficking. The task force consists of investigators from the sheriff's office, Grants Pass Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Homeland Security Investigations and prosecutors from local, state and federal law enforcement partners in Jackson and Josephine counties.