Driver crashes into York County home following chase with deputies

Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into the garage at a York County home Monday afternoon.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said they were chasing the car before they stopped the pursuit. The car ended up smashing into the home at the corner of Neely Store and Walker roads in Rock Hill.

The driver ran from the scene but has since been captured, according to officials. Investigators have not said whether the driver will face charges.

No further information has been released.

