Police: Search continues for driver after officer fires gun at SUV in Boston

The search continues Tuesday night for a person who drove at a Boston police officer, prompting them to fire their gun at the SUV, officials said.

A large police presence gathered at Hyde Park around 8 p.m. after police say a driver in a rental car sped at the officer near the intersection of Wachusett Street and Eldridge Road in Jamaica Plain.

Boston 25 crews gathered video at a second scene that showed officers investigating a taped-off car with FL plates found half a mile away on Weld Hill Road in Jamaica Plain.

Police say the officer who fired his gun was not injured.

BPD confirms officer fired shot into SUV in 200 block of Wachusett St in Jamaica Plain just before 8p. Abandoned vehicle w/ FL plates found half mile away on Weld Hill Road. Search continues for driver #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/8PBnn6kE6w — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) June 7, 2023

Police did not say what led up to the incident, but don’t believe anyone was hit by gunfire.

No additional information was immediately available as this is an active investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Boston police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

