Police search for couple they say disappeared under suspicious circumstance

Police in Washington state are searching for a couple determined to be missing after a welfare check at their home.

The missing people have been identified as Davido, a 6-foot-tall White man who weighs about 180 pounds, and Karen A. Koep, a 115-pound, 5-foot 4-inch White woman, according to a news release from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office. They are married, according to the news release, and live in the Lake Forest Development in Thurston County.

The sheriff's office said deputies performed the welfare check after one of them didn't show up to work. They found Koep and Davido to be missing, and "the circumstance surrounding their disappearance" to be "suspicious," according to the news release.

The missing couple. / Credit: Thurston County Sheriff's Office

The couple's car, identified by police in a second news release as a 2015 Toyota Yaris, was missing from the house, and was later located at an intersection in Lacey, Washington. The location provided by police is about a 15-minute drive from the development where the couple live. It is near an elementary school in a residential neighborhood.

The sheriff's office said in the second news release they are not releasing many details "to ensure the integrity of the investigation," but asked that anyone with information about the missing couple contact them.

Detectives have obtained surveillance video and conducted interviews as part of the investigation. Local and state partners are also investigating, the office said.

