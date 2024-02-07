Police search for critically missing man, believed to be in Washington Park area

James R. Bond, 29.

Milwaukee police are searching for 29-year-old James R. Bond of Milwaukee, who has been reported critically missing.

Bond was last in contact with his family Sunday afternoon and was last believed to be in the area of Washington Park, police said.

Bond stands 6-foot-2 and 155 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair. It is unknown what he was last wearing, but he normally wears layers of dark clothing, according to police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 from 8 to 12 a.m., or 414-935-7360 from 12 to 8 a.m.

“Critically missing” is a label police apply to missing persons who may be especially vulnerable due to a variety of factors.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Police search for James R. Bond, reported as critically missing