Police search for 'critically missing' Milwaukee woman, 23, and two toddlers

Brianna Futch, 23, and two toddlers, Bria Bray, 2, and Xessex Bray, 1, are critically missing. In this photo, Bria is wearing pink and Xessex is wearing white. Milwaukee police added the black box to this handout photo.

Milwaukee police are looking for a 23-year-old woman and two toddlers who were last seen Saturday afternoon.

The Milwaukee Police Department considers them critically missing, a designation for missing people who are especially at risk.

Brianna S. Futch, 23, is missing as well as 2-year-old Bria Bray and 1-year-old Xessex Bray, police said. They were last seen about 4:30 p.m. Saturday leaving the 7600 block of West Congress Street in a four-door, 2020 black Honda Civic. The car had a Wisconsin license plate of AKH-7834.

Police described Futch as a Black woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and about 118 pounds.

Bria, 2, is a Black female with brown eyes and black hair in a ponytail. She is about 2 feet 8 inches tall and about 30 pounds.

Xessex, 1, is a Black male with brown eyes and black hair styled in an afro. He is about 2 feet tall and about 20 pounds.

Police asked anyone with information about the three people to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Milwaukee police search for missing woman, 2 toddlers seen Saturday