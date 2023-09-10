Authorities now searching northwestern Chester County for escaped killer Danelo Cavalcante

The pressure has mounted for authorities to find escaped killer Donelo Cavalcante after he stole a van from a dairy farm near Longwood Gardens, slipped through the search perimeter, drove to Phoenixville then abandoned the van in a field in East Nantmeal Township.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens said the van was found in a field around 10:40 a.m. Sunday behind a barn in the northwestern Chester County township, likely abandoned after running out of fuel, and authorities have been combing the area ever since.

“Investigators have been searching the area around that location since that time,” Bivens said of the search in East Nantmeal Township. “We are obviously very concerned Cavalcante has, or will attempt, to steal another vehicle to facilitate his escape.”

Police announced earlier Sunday that Cavalcante had changed his appearance and was driving a van.

Escaped murderer has changed appearance, is now driving, police say in latest update

This is the second time Cavalcante slipped through the perimeter police established in southern Chester County.

Cavalcante escaped Chester County prison on Aug. 31 by “spider” walking up a narrow corridor wall in the prison’s exercise yard, prompting an over weeklong search in the heavily wooded residential area near Longwood Gardens.

The 34-year-old man from Brazil was convicted of killing 33-year-old Deborah Brandao and was slated to be transported to a maximum security state facility when he escaped.

Authorities have not established a new search perimeter, however, a large police presence remains in the township, which is situated between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 23 to the west of Route 100.

A large portion of the township encompasses Route 401, where multiple marked and unmarked vehicles were stationed in driveways and side streets Sunday.

If you are using a mobile device, please scroll down to find the live video below.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Escaped killer slips search perimeter; now in northwestern Chester Co.