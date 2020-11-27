Police search for doctor who disappeared from Staten Island
Police are still searching for a Staten Island doctor who went missing last week after taking a morning walk with her mother.
Tamara Saukin, 44, of Staten Island, disappeared from Cloves Lake Park on 18 Nov while taking her daily walk.
Dr Saukin was walking with her mother, who wished to return to the car, just before she disappeared. The doctor said she wanted to continue walking, so the pair separated.
An anonymous source speaking with Staten Island Live told the publication that police currently have no leads on Dr Saukin's disappearance.
Investigators said they have not uncovered evidence of foul play at this time.
Police have increased their search efforts for the doctor in recent days. Police scuba divers have been searching Cloves Park lake for signs of the woman, and K-9 police dogs have been used while authorities search the surrounding woods.
In addition, the police have begun posting "missing persons" fliers featuring Dr Saukin's face around the area.
Police said Dr Saukin struggled with alcoholism and had previously expressed suicidal thoughts. Her daily walks through the park were apparently part of a routine she kept to help with her struggles.
Dr Saukin maintained a family medicine practice until 9 Oct, when she withdrew from her work "due to unforeseen circumstances." A short time later, she changed her employment status to "self-employed."
When a friend on her Facebook asked her what was going on, she replied "Family issues. Thanks much for asking."
The NYPD did not immediately respond to a request for further updates on the investigation.
Read More
Police believe body of missing teen Jalajhia Finklea found in Florida
Widow who kept dead husband in freezer loses lawsuit to reclaim body
Police search for student, 15, who disappeared while family sleeping