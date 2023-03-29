Police search for dog stolen in Arlington robbery; suspect arrested, not cooperating

The Arlington Police Department is looking for a dog who was stolen in a robbery on Sunday.

A female Merle French Bulldog was stolen during an armed robbery Sunday on the 5200 block of Camino Verdes Boulevard.

A suspect has been arrested, but the dog has not been located. The suspect is not cooperating with investigators about the dog’s location, according to police.

Anyone who believes they have seen the dog or has any additional information about the case is asked to call Detective Brode at (817) 459-5937.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.