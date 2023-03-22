Driver, 23, arrested for hitting toddler, fleeing scene related to Daytona Beach mayor

The Daytona Beach Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that it has arrested a man who hit a toddler and drove away from the crash scene.

Investigators said Kenyatta Henry, 23, hit Elaya Richardson on Forest Lane shortly after 1:15 p.m.

Elaya, who is stable, was flown to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando for treatment.

Shortly before 4 p.m., police said they were called to a disturbance on Fulton Street, which was related to the hit-and-run crash.

Investigators said they found Henry and his Dodge Charger there.

He was arrested on charges of hit-and-run resulting in serious bodily injury.

Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry said on Facebook confirmed that Kenyatta Henry is related to him.

“I would like to express my utmost concern for the young child who was injured in the unfortunate incident involving a member of my family earlier today,” Mayor Henry wrote on Facebook. “My entire family’s thoughts and prayers are with the child and her family during this difficult time, and I am hopeful for her quick and complete recovery. I believe that it is imperative that we prioritize the well-being of the child, and I trust that the legal proceedings will be conducted with full transparency and impartiality.”

See a map of the scene below:

