Police search for driver involved in hit-run that killed motorcyclist in Carefree

A motorcyclist died after a fatal hit-and-run on Sunday afternoon in Carefree, and police were still looking for a suspect, according to Maricopa County sheriff's officials.

The victim, identified as 27-year-old David Hadrich, collided with another vehicle at about 1 p.m. at Cave Creek and Pima roads. Hadrich was taken to a hospital after the collision, where he later died, according to police documents.

Court documents said the other vehicle involved, which was believed to be a pickup, fled the scene after the incident.

Authorities were looking for the public's help to find the suspect. Police suspect the vehicle to be either a white, four-door 2015-19 Chevrolet Silverado, 2500HD or 3500HD or a white 2015-19 GMC Sierra.

According to police, the vehicle may have damage to the front end, possibly the bumper and windshield.

Anyone with information about this collision is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff'sOffice at (602) 876-TIPS (8477) or (602) 876-1011. Please reference Maricopa County Sheriff'sOffice Report IR23-031561.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Motorcyclist killed in hit-run crash in Carefree