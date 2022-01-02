Police search Gilford Street property in connection to missing girl

Jan. 2—Police searched a property on Gilford Street in Manchester on Sunday in connection to 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019.

Neighbors reported police cordoned off 77 Gilford St. with tarps and police tape. Drone footage on Twitter showed a tent set up in the backyard.

Police Chief Allen Aldenberg would not release any further information on the Gilford Street search late Sunday afternoon.

The last time Harmony was reported seen was in October 2019, when she was 5 years old, according to police.

Police held a press conference on Dec. 31 announcing the disappearance. They are seeking any information on Harmony's possible whereabouts.

Aldenberg said Harmony was last enrolled in school in Massachusetts in 2019.

Harmony would now be 7, about 4 feet tall, 50 pounds, with blond hair, blue eyes, and glasses, police said. She is blind in her right eye.

The Division for Children, Youth and Families is assisting with the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about Harmony Montgomery to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.