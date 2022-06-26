Police search for group of masked men who allegedly robbed local delivery driver

Dartmouth Police are searching for a group of ‘several’ masked men who allegedly robbed a delivery driver and drove off in his vehicle, according to police.

Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to Walsh Street in Dartmouth where a delivery driver reported several masked males approached him and demanded that he give them all of his money. The driver then fled on foot and left his vehicle and belongings behind, while he called the police.

Once officers were on the scene it was determined the suspects had taken the driver’s vehicle, a white 2013 Honda CRV.

The driver, as well as another witness, both described the males as dark-skinned and wearing hoods and masks.

No weapons were ever displayed, and the driver was not injured.

The remains an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

