Police search for gunman in Chicago-area mall shootout

·1 min read

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Police said Friday that they were searching for a man suspected of taking part in a shootout at a crowded suburban Chicago shopping mall in which four people were wounded, including another suspected gunman who was taken into custody.

The shootout at the Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook was between two men who apparently knew each other, Oak Brook police Chief James Kruger said. It happened at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday in a corridor of the mall, which was crowded with Christmas shoppers.

The suspected gunman who was in custody underwent surgery for gunshot wounds to his legs and back and was expected to survive, police said. Three women who were bystanders suffered non-life-threatening wounds to their legs or feet and a fourth woman broke her ankle while fleeing, said police.

“This is just a very unfortunate incident that is completely out of character for our area,” Kruger said.

The outdoor mall is a major shopping destination about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Chicago.

Around 100 police officers, including SWAT teams, rushed to the mall and went store to store in search of the other shooter, Kruger said.

Alex Gay, 23, said she was walking in the mall when she suddenly saw people running. She didn’t hear any gunshots.

“I’m shook up,” Gay said. “It was scary. Everyone was sprinting out of the mall as sirens went over intercom saying, ‘Emergency. Evacuate. Seek shelter.’ I almost got trampled.”

Kruger said he expected the mall would reopen Friday with an increased police presence.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Prostate cancer pill that could halve risk of death considered by NHS

    A prostate cancer pill that could halve the risk of death is being considered by the NHS.

  • Cowboys play Washington again with eye toward playoffs

    The last time the Dallas Cowboys played in prime time on a Sunday, they had to figure out how to win without Dak Prescott. Now they need to figure out how to get their star quarterback back to what he was before the calf injury that kept him out of that victory over Minnesota. The Cowboys (10-4) have three games to do it before their trip to the playoffs, starting Sunday night at home against Washington as the NFC East leaders try to complete a sweep of three consecutive division opponents.

  • Christmas Holiday Travel

    Christmas Holiday Travel

  • Stray bullet kills 14-year-old girl during police shooting at LA clothing store

    A reported assault at a Los Angeles clothing store on Thursday resulted in one injury and the deaths of two people, one of whom was the suspect police were responding to apprehend. Later on Thursday, police officials stated that the second victim was a 14-year-old girl who is believed to have been fatally struck by a bullet from a police officer who shot through the wall of the dressing room she was hiding in when confronting the suspect."This...

  • Pfizer oral COVID-19 pill gets U.S. authorization for at-home use

    Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its antiviral COVID-19 pill, making it the first at-home treatment for the coronavirus that is expected to become an important tool in the fight against the fast spreading Omicron variant. Data from Pfizer's clinical trial showed its two-drug antiviral regimen was 90% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths in patients at high risk of severe illness. Recent lab data suggests the drug retains its effectiveness against Omicron.

  • Celebrity Christmas cards of 2021

    As the world gears up to celebrate the holiday season, people across the country are engaging in the annual tradition of exchanging holiday cards — and celebrities are no exception.

  • Biogen, Eisai Alzheimer's drug lecanemab gets 'fast track' designation from FDA

    The FDA had granted "breakthrough" therapy designation to the drug earlier this year. The drug works in a similar manner to Biogen's Aduhelm and gets rid of sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from brains of patients in the initial stages of the disease to mitigate its impact.

  • Oakbrook Center shopping mall will be open for business today with ‘significant police presence’ following Thursday shooting that injured 4

    Oak Brook police said Oakbrook Center will open as planned Christmas Eve, one day after the last-minute shopping rush was disrupted by a gunfight that injured three bystanders and one of the gunmen. ”I’ve talked with mall management and it is their desire to open (Friday),” Oak Brook police chief James Kruger said Thursday night. “The mall hours are normally 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, ...

  • For GOP, national party line trumps bringing home the bacon

    Davenport's 81-year-old Centennial Bridge across the Mississippi River creaks under the weight of tens of thousands of cars and trucks every day. The tally gives Iowa's 2nd congressional district the dubious distinction of having the second-most troubled bridges in the country. Miller-Meeks objected to majority Democrats' handling of the bill, never mentioning its contents, a common refrain from the minority that overwhelmingly opposed it.

  • And a Merry Christmas From the 'Patriots' of Jan. 6

    A boy recently received a Christmas card signed by more than two dozen of his heroes. Many of them took the time to add small notes reflecting the sentiments of the season. “Have a jolly Christmas!” “Merry Christmas! #45 Won.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “Merry Christmas Patriot!” “Let’s Go Brandon!” The boy’s name is Joshua, not Brandon. (The Brandon reference is code for a vulgar put-down of President Joe Biden.) And the card did not come from the boy’s favorite

  • ‘Is You Serious, Man?’: Newly Released Bodycam Footage Captures Virginia Police Officer Tackling Black Man for Riding Bike Without Headlights

    A family is seeking justice for their loved one featured in a newly released police body camera video that showed Norfolk, Virginia, police tackling a […]

  • Prosecutor: Oxford school shooting suspect's mom had affair while son spiraled

    Oakland County's prosecutor says the parents of Oxford school shooting suspect knew for months that their son was depressed but failed to get him help.

  • Kim Potter, ex-Minnesota officer, found guilty of manslaughter in death of Daunte Wright

    A Minneapolis jury reached an "outcome" in the trial of Kim Potter, a former police officer charged with fatally shooting Daunte Wright, a Black motorist.

  • 4 shot at at Oakbrook Center

    Oak Brook police said four people were shot inside Oakbrook Center Thursday evening. One person is in custody.

  • How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

    Valley News Live via YouTubeWhen relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night.What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.“I went to the floor above and I entered into the room and all the family was together,” Er

  • Oakbrook Mall shooting: 4 shot inside Oakbrook Center, 1 in custody, police say

    Police are still searching for a man in connecting to a shooting at the Oakbrook Center Thursday evening that injured four. Two other people are also in custody.

  • Keys sheriff says police shouldn’t have arrested 2 deputies after a fight in Key West

    Cellphone video that witnesses took of a fight between two off-duty Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and three Navy sailors last weekend shows the cops tried to show restraint until force was unavoidable, the deputies’ boss said Thursday.

  • Photos show Kim Potter's reaction to guilty verdict in Daunte Wright trial

    The former Minnesota police officer was handcuffed and taken into custody, where she's set to be held without bail until sentencing early next year.

  • Belvidere homicide victim was trying 'to start a new life, somewhere beautiful'

    Andrew Hintt and his two sons, Benjamin, 7; and Sebastian, 5, were found deceased Sunday inside of his residence. Police said all three has been shot.

  • Oxford Shooter’s Mom Ignored Troubled Son to Have Affair: Prosecutors

    Jeff Kowalsky/Getty“Don’t do it,” the mother of suspected gunman Ethan Crumbley texted him on the day of the deadly attack, but she wasn’t referring to his imminent assault on a Michigan high school. Instead, attorneys for Jennifer and Jason Crumbley said, she was telling him not to commit suicide.Jennifer Crumbley’s lackluster appeal to her son was a symptom of a larger pattern of alleged parental neglect disclosed by prosecutors this week in the couple’s ongoing trial. In court documents filed