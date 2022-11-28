Police search for gunman after deadly shooting at hookah pub in Daytona Beach

Investigators are trying to track down the person behind a deadly shooting at a hookah pub in Daytona Beach.

Police said it happened near Wild Olive Avenue and Seabreeze Boulevard, just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

D’shawn Mclaury, 21, was killed near the Hookah Pub in Daytona Beach.

Police said the man got into some sort of argument at the pub and was later shot and killed.

Police are looking through nearby surveillance video to try and figure out what went down.

Video shows a crowd outside the bar shortly after a deadly shooting.

Police said Mclaury was shot one time, and they’re still trying to identify the shooter.

There were a lot of people out at the time so police are hoping someone saw the shooter.

