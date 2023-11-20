Police search for gunman after Miami-Dade officer is shot in Miami Gardens, reports say

Officers from multiple agencies are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded a Miami-Dade cop Monday morning in Miami Gardens, according to reports.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 18th Avenue and 154th Street, Miami Herald partner CBS News Miami reported. The wounded officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital while police from Miami-Gardens, Miami-Dade and Opa-locka looked for the shooter or shooters.

CBS News Miami footage showed several officers with long guns at the scene.

An altercation between two men escalated, resulting in the officer being grazed in the head by a bullet, police told WSVN 7 News.

