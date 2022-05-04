Police search Hells Angels hangout in Springfield for information in drive-by shooting

A clubhouse belonging to the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club at 811 South West Avenue was raided by police on Monday.

Springfield police say they searched a known hangout of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club on Monday afternoon for information related to a drive-by shooting that took place last week.

According to a Springfield Police Department spokesperson, the shooting took place in the 800 block of South West Avenue at about 7:45 p.m. on April 27 and one person sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

According to the Springfield Police Department, the search warrant was served at the motorcycle club hangout near the corner of West Avenue and Madison Street. Members of the Springfield Police Department as well as SPD officers who are a part of an FBI task force searched the property.

No information on arrests or what was recovered in the search has been released to the public.

The Hells Angels Motorcycle Club and their affiliates, the Galloping Goose Motorcycle Club and the Midwest Drifters, have a history in Springfield.

Most recently in 2012, Hells Angels and their affiliates were the subjects of an investigation after tensions rose between them and a rival group, the Vagos Motorcycle Club. The tension between the groups escalated nationally and, in Missouri, resulted in massive fights where people were shot.

