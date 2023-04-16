Police search for high-risk missing 11-year-old girl

Ronnie Houghton, 11, is missing

Suffolk police are urgently searching for a high-risk missing girl.

Ronnie Houghton, 11, was last seen at 6pm on Sunday in the grounds of the Snape Maltings arts complex, near Saxmundham.

She is described as a white female, 4ft 5’ in height and of slim build. She has black hair that was worn down and wearing a black puffer jacket, blue jogging bottoms and black trainers.

Her trousers had been marked with mud, police said.

Police said: “Officers are extremely concerned for Ronnie and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she might be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

“Local residents will likely notice a large multi-agency response in the area whilst we search for her.”