Police search for hit-and-run driver who injured three after racing on Everman Parkway

Fort Worth police are looking for the driver of a gray Chevrolet Camaro who was involved in a hit and run that left a woman and two children injured on Oct. 17.

On Thursday, the department said in a Twitter post that the driver was racing other vehicles in the 1700 block of Everman Parkway around 6 p.m. The driver created doughnuts in the street, lost control and drove through the backyard fence of a residence.

A 35-year-old woman, a 10-year-old girl and 5-year-old boy were injured by the vehicle. Police said the driver left the scene and did not stop to offer aid to the victims.

The suspect’s Camaro has a missing piece of trim under the passenger side door, according to the department’s post.

Anyone with information about the owner of the Camaro or the incident is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4884.