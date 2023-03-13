Police search for hit-and-run driver who collided with school bus in Buckley
Police are searching for a driver accused of hitting a school bus carrying children in Buckley on March 9.
According to the Buckley Police Department, the collision occurred at about 3:50 p.m. on Mundy Loss Road near 112th Street East.
The causing driver then fled the scene, driving southbound on Mundy Loss Road.
The suspect vehicle is described as a light-colored four-door sedan.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the BPD at (360) 829-3157.