Police search for hit-and-run driver who collided with school bus in Buckley

Police are searching for a driver accused of hitting a school bus carrying children in Buckley on March 9.

According to the Buckley Police Department, the collision occurred at about 3:50 p.m. on Mundy Loss Road near 112th Street East.

The causing driver then fled the scene, driving southbound on Mundy Loss Road.

The suspect vehicle is described as a light-colored four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the BPD at (360) 829-3157.