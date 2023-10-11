Police search for hit-and-run suspect who struck child on bicycle in Marion

TechCrunch

Contract management startup Harbour today announced that it raised $15 million in a Series A funding round that had participation from co-founder Jonathan Klein, Scribble Ventures and The Palmer Company. Bringing Harbour's total raised to $20 million, the new funds will be put toward growing the startup's team of 12 and scaling its sales and go-to-market efforts, as well as supporting Harbour's ongoing engineering and product development. "The biggest challenge the digital contracting industry will face is continuing to strike the right balance between automation and augmentation as AI becomes a stronger force across all markets," co-founder and CEO Josh Elkes told TechCrunch in an email interview.