Police search home near Berlin in Nord Stream sabotage investigation

The attack on the Nord Stream pipeline happened in September 2022 - AFP

German police have searched a house in a town near Berlin in connection with the sabotage on the Nord Stream pipeline last September.

Detectives from Germany’s Federal Crime Agency searched an apartment in the town of Frankfurt an der Oder on May 25.

The apartment belongs to a young woman who was once romantically involved with a chief suspect with whom she has a child, according to a report in the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

Detectives took a DNA swab from the child which they are now going to compare with DNA found on a yacht that the saboteurs are thought to have used during the sabotage operation.

The woman, who is not herself a suspect, is said to have cooperated with police and to have handed over her mobile phone.

German media claim to know the identity of the woman’s former partner, who is a serving soldier in the Ukrainian army.

German investigators believe he was one of a crew of six who hired a charter yacht on Germany’s Baltic coast and sailed to the Nord Stream pipelines where divers planted explosives on the pipeline’s outer casing.

Investigators believe a yacht was hired to sail to the Nord Stream pipelines - OLIVER DENZER/REUTERS

The boat was hired through a shell company based in Warsaw that purported to be a travel agency, German media have previously reported.

The woman named as owner of the company is a Ukrainian who lives in Ukraine.

On September 26 last year an explosion ripped holes into three of the four pipelines of Nord Stream 1 and 2, which were built to transport gas directly from Russia to Germany.

While various media outlets have traced the culprits back to Ukraine, Germany’s top spy has cautioned against jumping to any conclusions.

Speaking in Berlin last month, Bruno Kahl, head of the Federal Intelligence Service, said that there are “clues that lead in all sorts of directions”.

