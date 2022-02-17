Police search for Horry County man convicted of sexually assaulting minor, solicitor says

Authorities are looking for an Horry County man who was convicted this week of sexually assaulting a minor, according to the office of Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Longs man John Peter Kehborn, 48, was convicted Wednesday of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor after he did not appear in Horry County court for his jury trial, according to a press release from the office.

Circuit court judge Steven H. John sentenced Kehborn and sealed the details of the sentencing.

The judge issued a bench warrant for Kehborn’s arrest due to his failure to appear in court, the press release states The sentence will be opened pending Kehborn’s arrest.

Anyone who is aware of Kehborn’s whereabouts is asked to call law enforcement, the press release states.

Kehborn sexually assaulted a 13-year-old on May 26, 2020, according to the solicitor’s office. The victim told family members about the abuse and her mother reported the abuse. Officers from the Horry County Police Department arrived at the scene of the assault and opened the investigation that led to Kehborn being charged with sexual assault of a minor.

Kehborn’s statements and DNA evidence linked him to the crime, according to the solicitor’s office.

“We are inspired by the courage of this young victim to tell the jury, and now our community, about the abuse she suffered at the hands of John Kehborn,” said Assistant Solicitor Henry Martin.