Police search for inmate who did not return after temporary bereavement release





Police in Illinois are searching for an inmate who failed to return to jail after he was temporarily released to attend his brother's funeral.

Bruce T. Berrier, 23, was granted temporary leave by Judge Michael Reidy, at the objections of prosecutors, to go to his brother's funeral and a family lunch Friday, Fox 32 reported.

An arrest warrant was issued following his departure from DuPage County jail at 8 a.m. Berrier, who was attending the funeral of his brother, Rocky Berrier was supposed to return by 2 p.m.

However, Berrier failed to make it back to the jail, and in their search, police found his ankle monitor at Arlington cemetery.

The inmate was sentenced to 10 years in prison last summer after he pleaded guilty to gun running while on parole. He was convicted previously on the charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to the local outlet.

Berrier was 16 at the time he was charged after he shot two men.

In 2020, Berrier was accused of selling guns to two undercover officers. He was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison, according to Fox 32.