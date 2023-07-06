Police search for inmate who walked away from work release site in Machias

Jul. 6—Law enforcement is searching for an inmate at the Down East Correctional Facility who walked away from his assigned work site on Thursday, according to the Maine Department of Corrections.

James Berube, who is serving five years for kidnapping, burglary, theft, and eluding an officer, walked away from Maine Wild in Machias at around midnight Thursday, according to jail officials.

Maine State Police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office are assisting MDOC law enforcement in the search. Officials say anyone who encounters Berube should not confront him.

Berube is 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt, and a denim jacket.

The Down East Correctional Facility in Machiasport is a 48-bed minimum security facility with a work release program that provides opportunities for inmates to work with local employers.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Maine Department of Corrections at 592-1671 or 285-0880.