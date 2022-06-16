Police search for killer who beat Ocoee man to death last month
Ocoee police need help finding whoever shot and killed a man, one month ago.
WATCH: 11 people rescued from capsized boat in Florida
Investigators found 33-year-old Mugen Pintar badly beaten on Little Aspen Court on May 15.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
He later died at a hospital.
WATCH: Man dies after fire rips through Orange County auto repair shop
Police said Pintar was a husband and a father.
They are asking anyone who may know anything to come forward.
READ: ‘It got me!’ Snake coiled on door hanger bites woman in face
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.