Police search Lafayette Avenue residence for person of interest in shooting

Sep. 6—The Terre Haute Police Department's Special Response Team executed a search warrant for its Criminal Investigations Division in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue on Monday evening.

The warrant was in reference to the shooting that occurred about 9:15 p.m. Saturday in 1100 block of Eighth Avenue, according to a post on the THPD's Facebook page.

The victim in the shooting has died, police said.

Upon credible information, SRT searched a vacant house for Richard "Tony" Sandlin. Sandlin was not found.

"Sandlin should be considered armed and dangerous," police said in a social media posting on Saturday.

Anyone with information on Sandlin's whereabouts is asked to call/text the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force at 812-230-0295.