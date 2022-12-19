Police search lake for Madalina Cojocari, missing 11-year-old girl from North Carolina

Police on Monday were searching part of Lake Norman in Cornelius for Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old who was reported missing last week after disappearing almost three weeks earlier.

Madalina was last seen on Nov. 23.

The FBI and Cornelius Police Department began investigating on Dec. 15. School officials told The Charlotte Observer she was reported missing to a school resource officer on Dec. 14.

Her mother Diana Cojocari, 35, and step-father Christopher Palmiter, 60, were both arrested on a charge of failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement, according to Cornelius Police Department news releases.

“As part of the normal investigative process, we are expanding our search to include Lake Cornelius as a precautionary measure. There’s nothing we won’t do to #findMadalina,” the police department posted on Facebook Monday.

Search boats and fire officials could be seen at the lake Monday morning.

The lakefront is around 2 miles from the girl’s home.

#FindMadalina

Community leaders have planned a prayer vigil for Madalina Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the common area across from her home at Lake Village Boulevard and Victoria Bay Drive.

Another vigil will be held Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the In Tune Soul Sangha & Meditation Community Center located in the Cornelius Town Square.

Cojocari was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white T-shirt and jacket. She is 4 feet, 10 inches, has dark brown hair and weighs about 90 pounds.

“The 6th grade middle school student loves horses and from the recent picture below, you can see how happy she is to have a big bowl of ice cream,” Cornelius police posted on Facebook. “The Cornelius Police Department, the FBI and the SBI need your assistance to help find her.”

A timeline of Madalina’s disappearance

Nov. 22: Madalina attended her last day of classes at Bailey Middle School before Thanksgiving break.

Nov. 23: Madalina was last seen at 10 p.m., police have said.

Dec. 14: Her family told a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School she was missing.

Dec. 15: Police, the FBI, and the State Bureau of Investigation begin their search and investigation. The public is alerted of Madalina’s disappearance.

Dec. 17: Diana Cojocari, Madalina’s mother, and her step-father, Christopher Palmiter are arrested for failure to report the disappearance of a child.

Dec. 19: Cornelius Police expand their search for Madalina to Lake Cornelius.

Officers ask that anyone with information on Madalina’s whereabouts call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI. To remain anonymous, call North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.

