Police search for Lenexa man last seen Oct. 2 in North Kansas City

Lenexa police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing since Oct. 2.

Che Butterfield, 48, was last seen the morning of Oct. 2 in the 4700 block of North Holmes in North Kansas City, according to a news release from the Lenexa Police Department.

Butterfield’s car, a white 2018 Honda Accord with a Kansas license plate, was found abandoned a day later near the 6700 block of North Line Creek Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The missing man, who is a Lenexa resident, is about 6-feet-2-inches tall and weighs 195 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and typically wears glasses.

Police are asking anyone who knows where Butterfield might be to call 911 or Detective Grigsby with the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8055.