Police search for man after 3 bodies found in California

1 / 4

Graveside Killings

This wanted poster provided by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department shows Jose Luis Torres Garcia. Authorities are seeking Garcia who is considered "armed and very dangerous" and is believed to have killed three men and left their bodies in a Southern California cemetery, the Riverside County sheriff said Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Sheriff Chad Bianco said at a news conference there is a felony warrant out for the arrest of Garcia, with $3 million bail. Bianco did not say how the men were killed. (Riverside County Sheriff's Department via AP)

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are seeking an “armed and very dangerous” man who is believed to have killed three men and left their bodies in a Southern California cemetery, the Riverside County sheriff said Thursday.

The three men — Perris residents Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 50; Jose Maria Aguilar-Espejel, 38 and Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel, 28 — were killed at the same time. Their bodies were found Monday in the grass at the Perris Valley Cemetery east of Los Angeles.

Sheriff Chad Bianco said at a news conferencethere is a felony warrant out for the arrest of Jose Luis Torres Garcia, 33, with $3 million bail. Bianco did not say how the men were killed.

“We do not know his motive,” Bianco said.

The sheriff said Garcia acted alone and he knew the three victims. They were discovered in a cemetery near the grave of a man who died in Mexico. Officials have not said who the grave belonged to, or whether a relationship existed between that person and the recent victims.

“We don’t believe this was a random killing,” Bianco said. “A regular, normal resident of Perris should not have anything to be afraid of.”

The sheriff said Garcia has ties to San Jose, California, and Mexico. He has been deported twice. But authorities have not yet determined his current immigration status. There are already two misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest regarding other cases.

He is also known as Jose Torres Garcia, Jose Luis Torres, Ismael Garcia and Ismael Garcia Gutierrez. Bianco said he is believed to be driving a 2001 GMC Yukon SUV or a motorcycle street bike that is possibly a green Kawasaki.

Bianco has said detectives were looking into whether the location of the homicides was meant to send a message and whether a cartel or a gang was involved. But on Thursday he said no links to a cartel have been established.

Detectives have reviewed surveillance camera footage throughout the city and interviewed people who knew the men.

  • Bloomberg 'weathered the storm' during fiery Democratic debate, his campaign says
    Yahoo News

    Bloomberg 'weathered the storm' during fiery Democratic debate, his campaign says

    Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg came under heavy fire from his rivals during Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate at the Paris Casino but “weathered the storm,” his senior adviser Howard Wolfson said. The debate was the first one to feature Bloomberg, a billionaire businessman who entered the presidential race last November, months after all of his opponents. In the spin room, Wolfson offered an argument the Bloomberg campaign has repeatedly made in recent days, which is that he is one of only two viable candidates in the Democratic primary, the other being Bernie Sanders.

  • A Google manager has been arrested and charged with murder after his wife was reported missing in Hawaii
    Business Insider

    A Google manager has been arrested and charged with murder after his wife was reported missing in Hawaii

    Hawaii Police Department Google product manager Sonam Saxena has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of his wife, Smriti Saxena. Smriti, who was a Microsoft business program manager, was reported missing by Sonam on Tuesday while the Seattle couple was vacationing in Hawaii. A body that could be Smriti's was discovered on a beach on Wednesday, and Sonam was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

  • Two women dead after car plunges off ferry into waters off exclusive Miami island
    NBC News

    Two women dead after car plunges off ferry into waters off exclusive Miami island

    Two women are dead after the car they were in plunged off a Miami ferry into the waters off an exclusive island with a members-only club. Miami Fire Rescue and the Coast Guard responded Tuesday after the operator of the Fisher Island ferry reported that a vehicle had fallen off the boat, the agencies reported. Dive crews found the vehicle near Fisher Island within hours, according to the Coast Guard.

  • China says will help manage Mekong as report warns of dam danger
    Reuters

    China says will help manage Mekong as report warns of dam danger

    VIENTIANE/BANGKOK (Reuters) - China on Thursday said it was helping its downstream neighbors cope with a prolonged drought by releasing more water from its dams on the Mekong River, adding it would consider sharing information on hydrology to provide further assistance in the future. The statement came as a new economic report predicted that the building of dams to harness hydropower on the Mekong River would reshape the economies of five countries along the waterway, fuelling long-term inflation and dependence on China. The drought over the past year has severely hurt farming and fishing in Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Vietnam, and many blame China's 11 dams on the upper Mekong - which China calls the Lancang River - as well as climate change.

  • Mississippi's six-week abortion ban struck down
    CBS News

    Mississippi's six-week abortion ban struck down

    Mississippi's controversial "fetal heartbeat" ban, an effective six-week ban on abortion, was just struck down by a federal judge, according to a spokesperson for the Center for Reproductive Rights, the law firm that challenged the state law.A three-judge panel of the Fifth District issued its decision Thursday afternoon, writing, "[A]ll agree that cardiac activity can be detected well before the fetus is viable. That dooms the law. If a ban on abortion after 15 weeks is unconstitutional, then it follows that a ban on abortion at an earlier stage of pregnancy is also unconstitutional."

  • Rare Ethiopian crown, hidden for 21 years in the Netherlands, returns home
    AFP

    Rare Ethiopian crown, hidden for 21 years in the Netherlands, returns home

    Ethiopia's government on Thursday assumed custody of a priceless 18th-century crown that a former refugee had kept hidden in his apartment in the Netherlands for two decades. The handover took place at a ceremony in the capital, Addis Ababa, attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Sigrid Kaag, the Dutch minister for foreign trade and development cooperation. Sirak Asfaw, the one-time refugee who is now a Dutch citizen, fled Ethiopia during the late 1970s during the so-called "Red Terror" purges.

  • Putin hails US for helping prevent terror attack in Russia
    Associated Press

    Putin hails US for helping prevent terror attack in Russia

    Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Thursday hailed the FBI for sharing information that helped thwart a terror attack by adherents of the Islamic State group in St. Petersburg during the New Year holidays. Speaking at a meeting with senior officials of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the top KGB successor agency, Putin said that “we are thankful to our partners for their support and professional solidarity in countering the common threat. He added that “we will naturally respond in kind.

  • Coronavirus: CDC issues new travel notices for Hong Kong, Japan
    USA TODAY

    Coronavirus: CDC issues new travel notices for Hong Kong, Japan

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new advisories on Wednesday for travelers going to Hong Kong and Japan in the wake of the deadly coronavirus spreading across the world. The advisories are notably only a "level 1," a "watch," meaning travelers should exercise "usual precautions," unlike the "level 3" issued for China Jan. 27, which warns to "avoid nonessential travel." China's "level 3" advisory excludes Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

  • Racist German Shooter Exposes the Global Network of Hate
    The Daily Beast

    Racist German Shooter Exposes the Global Network of Hate

    Late Wednesday night in the central German city Hanau, a gunman that police have identified as 43-year-old Tobias Rathjen opened fire at two shisha bars. They're the kind of places favored by people who enjoy a laid-back atmosphere as they puff tobacco bubbling through water-filled hookahs, and on any given evening, many of those folks may be from Turkish, Kurdish, or North African backgrounds. They're quiet places for conversation and minding your own business.

  • 'Cheap shot': Sanders fires back when Bloomberg goes after 'socialism'
    Yahoo News

    'Cheap shot': Sanders fires back when Bloomberg goes after 'socialism'

    Michael Bloomberg attacked Sen. Bernie Sanders at Wednesday's Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas, with the billionaire former New York City mayor claiming the self-described democratic socialist's ownership of multiple homes makes him a hypocrite. Bloomberg also accused Sanders of trying to “throw out capitalism” — something that he said resulted in “communism” in other countries. “The best-known socialist in the country is a millionaire with three homes,” said Bloomberg, who is worth an estimated $64.2 billion.

  • 9 Rural Farms of the 21st Century Featuring Stunning Modern Design
    Architectural Digest

    9 Rural Farms of the 21st Century Featuring Stunning Modern Design

    From Italy to Tasmania, a new book covers those farms with an eye on both sustainability and beautiful design Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • More than half of all coronavirus cases outside China are from the Diamond Princess, but the cruise ship is already planning to set sail again in April
    Business Insider

    More than half of all coronavirus cases outside China are from the Diamond Princess, but the cruise ship is already planning to set sail again in April

    Of the more than 1,000 coronavirus cases outside mainland China, 634 have been diagnosed in Diamond Princess passengers, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday. An infectious-diseases expert said the hygiene conditions on the cruise ship were abysmal, making him "so scared" of contracting COVID-19. Despite being at the center of the coronavirus outbreak, the ship's operator Princess Cruises plans to return the vessel to service before Japan's Golden Week in April.

  • Virginia lawmakers reject assault weapons ban over fears of potential civil war
    Yahoo News Video

    Virginia lawmakers reject assault weapons ban over fears of potential civil war

    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's push to ban the sale of assault weapons has failed after members of his own party balked at the proposal. Senators voted to shelve the bill for the year and ask the state crime commission to study the issue, an outcome that drew cheers from a committee room packed with gun advocates.

  • George Zimmerman sues Warren, Buttigieg for $265 million
    NBC News

    George Zimmerman sues Warren, Buttigieg for $265 million

    The lawsuit claims the candidates "defamed Zimmerman for political gain in misguided and malicious attempts to bolster their standings amongst African-American voters, all at Zimmerman's expense." They did so in "separate postings on their Twitter accounts" on Feb. 5 that suggested that Zimmerman killed Martin as a result of "racism" or "fear" because of the teen's skin color, the suit alleges. "The defamatory tweets are not an account of two sides of an issue that raises questions in a reader's mind," the suit states.

  • China kicked out 3 Wall Street Journal reporters after it published an op-ed using a term that invokes the biggest humiliation in Chinese history
    Business Insider

    China kicked out 3 Wall Street Journal reporters after it published an op-ed using a term that invokes the biggest humiliation in Chinese history

    China is expelling three Wall Street Journal reporters, accusing the newspaper of publishing a racist headline about the country's battle with coronavirus. On February 3, the Journal had published an op-ed by a foreign-affairs academic titled "China Is the Real Sick Man of Asia." The "sick man of Asia" is a 19th-century term that referred to a time when China was internally divided and exploited by foreign powers — a period that still deeply humiliates the country's leadership.

  • Roger Stone heckled as a 'traitor' at final sentencing after outcry over Trump's influence on his case
    The Independent

    Roger Stone heckled as a 'traitor' at final sentencing after outcry over Trump's influence on his case

    Roger Stone, one of President Trump's staunchest allies, has arrived in federal court in Washington, DC, for sentencing. Wearing his trademark sunglasses and a fedora, Mr Stone walked past a giant inflatable rat — a common prop in street protests — and a sign calling for his pardon as he arrived at the courthouse. A jury of nine women and three men convicted Mr Stone on all seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.

  • Don't Sleep on Russia's Super-Fast "Avangard" Hypersonic Missile
    The National Interest

    Don't Sleep on Russia's Super-Fast "Avangard" Hypersonic Missile

    Key point: Why have a regular missile, when you can have a faster hypersonic one that is harder to shoot down? That is the logic behind Russia's impressive Avangard missile. Russian President Vladimir Putin's March 1, 2018 annual annual state-of-the-nation address became his most-cited since his 2007 Munich speech.

  • Abbott says top Malaysian leaders suspected pilot of MH370
    Associated Press

    Abbott says top Malaysian leaders suspected pilot of MH370

    Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott has said the “top levels” of the Malaysian government long suspected that the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 almost six years ago was a mass murder-suicide by the pilot. Australia, working on Malaysia's behalf, coordinated what became the largest search in aviation history, but it failed to find the plane before being ended in 2017. Speaking in a Sky News documentary to air on Wednesday and Thursday, Abbott said high-ranking Malaysian officials believed veteran pilot Zaharie Ahmad Shah deliberately downed the jet.

  • Obama Team Asked Harry Reid to Quash Bernie Sanders’s 2011 Primary Challenge: Report
    National Review

    Obama Team Asked Harry Reid to Quash Bernie Sanders’s 2011 Primary Challenge: Report

    Former Senate Majority Leader and Nevada Democrat Harry Reid convinced Bernie Sanders not to mount a primary run against former President Barack Obama in 2011, according to The Atlantic. Reid was reportedly tasked by an “absolutely panicked” Obama campaign team to dissuade Sanders — who had privately disclosed his intentions to fellow Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy — because they were fearful that Sanders would pose a serious challenge. “Every president who has gotten a real primary has lost a general,” Obama's 2012 reelection-campaign manager Jim Messina told The Atlantic.

  • Four things to know about Pope Pius XII's archives
    AFP

    Four things to know about Pope Pius XII's archives

    The March 2 unsealing of the archives of Pope Pius XII, the controversial World War II-era pontiff, whose papacy lasted from 1939 to 1958, has been awaited for decades by Jewish groups and historians. The controversy over Pius XII hinges on whether the head of the Catholic Church, a former diplomat of the Holy See in Germany, remained too silent during the Holocaust, never publicly condemning the Nazis. The most sensitive archives, comprising the World War II period, have already been largely published by the Vatican.

  • 2 socialites have reportedly died after their Mercedes fell off a ferry leaving the most expensive ZIP code in the United States
    Business Insider

    2 socialites have reportedly died after their Mercedes fell off a ferry leaving the most expensive ZIP code in the United States

    Fisher Island, a private, man-made island off the coast of Miami, is known for being the richest ZIP code in the US, where the average income of residents is $2.2 million and the median home value is roughly $2.9 million. Police recovered and identified the bodies as socialites Emma Afra and Viviane Brahms, according to The Miami Herald. A blue Mercedes-Benz inexplicably rolled off the Fisher Island Ferry on Tuesday at around 5 p.m., killing the two women sitting in the car, according to The Miami Herald.

  • Mexican President Lopez Obrador says unaware of probe into ex-President Pena Nieto
    Reuters

    Mexican President Lopez Obrador says unaware of probe into ex-President Pena Nieto

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said he is not aware of an investigation into his predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto, after a media report that law enforcement authorities are probing the former leader. "There is no investigation that I know of against the former president Pena Nieto," Lopez Obrador said in his daily morning press conference. "I don't have information about this investigation."

  • What happened in Vegas? Who won, who lost and takeaways from the Democratic debate
    Politico

    What happened in Vegas? Who won, who lost and takeaways from the Democratic debate

    It took less than five minutes for Elizabeth Warren to set the tone for Wednesday's debate. Bloomberg took the brunt of the fire after spending his way onto the debate stage for the first time, but everyone had to take their turn playing offense and defense. Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar continued a running battle that has built over several debates, while Biden lit into Bloomberg over Obamacare and Sanders faced questions about his policy disagreements with a powerful Nevada labor union.

  • Airports warn of chaos with looming Real ID license deadline
    NBC News

    Airports warn of chaos with looming Real ID license deadline

    The nation's airports are warning of chaos for passengers if the White House doesn't postpone the looming Real ID deadline. The law requires airline passengers to present a Real ID-compliant driver's license or ID card at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints in airports as of Oct. 1. Without a Real ID, airline passengers will be required to present a passport, military ID or Global Entry card to pass through security, even for domestic flights.

  • E. Jean Carroll, columnist who says Donald Trump raped her, fired from Elle
    USA TODAY

    E. Jean Carroll, columnist who says Donald Trump raped her, fired from Elle

    The longtime advice columnist who accused Donald Trump in 2019 of raping her was fired from her post at Elle. E. Jean Carroll, who helmed the "Ask E. Jean" column for the magazine since 1993, was let go from her position in December, according to a court filing published Tuesday. "Because Trump ridiculed my reputation, laughed at my looks, & dragged me through the mud, after 26 years, ELLE fired me," she wrote in a tweet Tuesday.