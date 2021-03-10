Manhunt ends in Missouri for man linked to 4 deaths in New Mexico, 1 killing in New Jersey

EAST GREENWICH, N.J. – A manhunt for a person of interest in a quadruple homicide in New Mexico and a slaying in New Jersey ended Wednesday with the fugitive's arrest in Missouri, officials say.

Sean Lannon, 47, was taken into custody in St. Louis, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Lannon was wanted for questioning about the discovery on Friday of four decomposed bodies in a vehicle at an airport parking garage in Albuquerque, New Mexico, police said.

Lannon was also wanted for questioning in regards to a Monday killing in East Greenwich, New Jersey. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office did not disclose details of the incident.

One of the victims discovered in New Mexico was identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Lannon.

Court records in New Mexico indicate Sean Lannon filed for divorce from Jennifer Lannon in August 2018 and won a decision in his favor in February 2019.

The divorce action sought custody of one or more children, the court record says.

Jennifer Lannon and two other persons found dead in the vehicle — 21-year-old Matthew Miller and 40-year-old Jesten Mata — had been sought for weeks by police in Grants, New Mexico, a town about 75 miles west of Albuquerque.

Miller was last seen around Jan. 24, according to a Facebook post by Grants police.

The fourth victim in the vehicle was identified as Randal Apostalon, 60, of Albuquerque.

A Feb. 10 Facebook post from Grants, N.M., police sought Jennifer Lannon and Jesten Mata for questioning about a missing man, Matthew Miller.

Sean Lannon also was charged with burglary and possession of a weapon after allegedly forcing entry into a home Monday in Elk Township, New Jersey, the prosecutor's office said. It alleged Lannon had a knife during the break-in.

Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman on Wednesday said "upgraded charges against Lannon regarding the homicide in East Greenwich Township are forthcoming."

Hoffman's office has disclosed no details about the slaying, but said an investigation remains active.

In a statement Wednesday, Hoffman said "the wide array of specific law enforcement and social service agencies involved in this investigation will become clearer moving forward."

The statement also expressed gratitude for "contributions made to this ongoing investigation by members of the community and the media.”

It noted detectives believe "there are additional witnesses who can provide crucial information."

The U.S. Marshals Service had been offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Sean Lannon's arrest, according to the prosecutor's office.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Sean Lannon arrested: Manhunt over for New Mexico, New Jersey killings