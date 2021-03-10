Manhunt ends in Missouri for man linked to 4 deaths in New Mexico, 1 killing in New Jersey

Jim Walsh, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
·2 min read

EAST GREENWICH, N.J. – A manhunt for a person of interest in a quadruple homicide in New Mexico and a slaying in New Jersey ended Wednesday with the fugitive's arrest in Missouri, officials say.

Sean Lannon, 47, was taken into custody in St. Louis, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.

Lannon was wanted for questioning about the discovery on Friday of four decomposed bodies in a vehicle at an airport parking garage in Albuquerque, New Mexico, police said.

Lannon was also wanted for questioning in regards to a Monday killing in East Greenwich, New Jersey. The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office did not disclose details of the incident.

One of the victims discovered in New Mexico was identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Lannon.

Court records in New Mexico indicate Sean Lannon filed for divorce from Jennifer Lannon in August 2018 and won a decision in his favor in February 2019.

The divorce action sought custody of one or more children, the court record says.

Jennifer Lannon and two other persons found dead in the vehicle — 21-year-old Matthew Miller and 40-year-old Jesten Mata — had been sought for weeks by police in Grants, New Mexico, a town about 75 miles west of Albuquerque.

Investigators want the public&#39;s help in locating Sean Lannon.
Investigators want the public's help in locating Sean Lannon.

Miller was last seen around Jan. 24, according to a Facebook post by Grants police.

The fourth victim in the vehicle was identified as Randal Apostalon, 60, of Albuquerque.

A Feb. 10 Facebook post from Grants, N.M., police sought Jennifer Lannon and Jesten Mata for questioning about a missing man, Matthew Miller.
A Feb. 10 Facebook post from Grants, N.M., police sought Jennifer Lannon and Jesten Mata for questioning about a missing man, Matthew Miller.

Sean Lannon also was charged with burglary and possession of a weapon after allegedly forcing entry into a home Monday in Elk Township, New Jersey, the prosecutor's office said. It alleged Lannon had a knife during the break-in.

Police are seeking the public&#39;s help in finding Sean Lannon.
Police are seeking the public's help in finding Sean Lannon.

Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman on Wednesday said "upgraded charges against Lannon regarding the homicide in East Greenwich Township are forthcoming."

Hoffman's office has disclosed no details about the slaying, but said an investigation remains active.

In a statement Wednesday, Hoffman said "the wide array of specific law enforcement and social service agencies involved in this investigation will become clearer moving forward."

The statement also expressed gratitude for "contributions made to this ongoing investigation by members of the community and the media.”

It noted detectives believe "there are additional witnesses who can provide crucial information."

The U.S. Marshals Service had been offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Sean Lannon's arrest, according to the prosecutor's office.

Follow reporter Jim Walsh on Twitter: @jimwalsh_cp

$1,400 checks are coming in the new coronavirus relief bill: Here's who will get them, and who won't

Live COVID-19 updates: LA schools, teachers agree to reopen classrooms; Texas reopens at '100%'; House set to pass $1.9T stimulus

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Sean Lannon arrested: Manhunt over for New Mexico, New Jersey killings

Recommended Stories

  • Fugitive Nabbed After Five People Were Murdered in Four Days

    Gloucester County Prosecutor’s OfficeA New Mexico man who is sought in connection with the murders of at least five people, including his ex-wife, in two states has been arrested after a nation-wide manhunt.Sean Lannon, 47, was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in St. Louis after being wanted in connection with a spree of murders in the last week. On Monday, an unidentified man was killed in New Jersey and on Friday four bodies were found in New Mexico, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said.Lannon, who was considered armed and dangerous while he was on the lam, was apprehended in a stolen 2018 Honda CR-V that is connected with the slaying in Elk Township, New Jersey.He has been charged with burglary and possession of a weapon after allegedly breaking into a New Jersey home. Prosecutors, however, said Wednesday that upgraded charges “are forthcoming.”Authorities say Lannon first came on their radar on Friday, when his ex-wife, Jennifer Lannon, 39, and three men—Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60—were found inside a car parked on the top level of the Albuquerque International Sunport garage.Three of them were reported missing in January in Grants, about 80 miles away from Albuquerque. The conditions of the four victims and causes of death weren’t immediately clear. Lannon had been named a person of interest in the New Mexico case.“There’s a lot of aspects to this. We’re still finding out information as we’re going forward with this investigation. There are some things we can not release at this time,” Grants police Lt. David Chavez told the Associated Press on Wednesday, adding that the four were believed to be friends.Authorities in Grants were initially looking for Jennifer Lannon and Mata to question them about Miller’s disappearance. On Feb. 26, however, police said that Daniel Lemos, 45, was wanted for questioning in the disappearance of all three. Lemos, who Miller’s aunt said was a relative of Miller’s, is currently a fugitive and considered armed and dangerous.Authorities have not yet disclosed why Lannon may be connected to Lemos or the quadruple homicide. New Mexico court records indicate Lannon filed for divorce from Jennifer in August 2018. The divorce, in which a judge ruled in Sean Lannon’s favor, sought the sole custody of the couple’s three children.Lannon’s children are safe and not in their father’s custody, police said.https://www.facebook.com/GrantsPD/photos/a.135021721325732/281004946727408/Three days after the New Mexico killings, authorities believe Lannon fled to New Jersey—where he used to live—and forced his way into a home armed with a knife. Investigators say Lannon also knew a 66-year-old man who was killed in his East Greenwich home.On Tuesday, Gloucester County authorities said that Lannon was wanted in connection with the New Jersey and New Mexico cases—and cautioned that he was considered “armed and dangerous.” The U.S. Marshal’s Service on Tuesday announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.After his arrest on Wednesday, Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman said in a statement, “The rapid and successful apprehension of Lannon is the direct result of excellent collaboration between a wide array of local, county, state and federal partners. We are particularly grateful to the U.S. Marshal’s New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force/Camden Division as well as their parallel jurisdictions between New Jersey and Missouri for deploying their resources to rapidly apprehend Lannon, who was clearly a direct threat to the public.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Police are on the hunt for 'armed and dangerous' New Jersey man after 4 bodies were found at New Mexico airport

    Sean Lannon is wanted for questioning in connection with the four bodies - including that of his ex-wife - and a homicide in NJ, officials said.

  • Man charged in NJ slaying, questioned in 4 New Mexico deaths

    A man considered a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three other people in New Mexico was charged Wednesday with a separate killing in New Jersey. Sean Lannon was arrested in St. Louis on Wednesday morning after a manhunt stretching from New Jersey to Missouri. Wednesday afternoon, authorities in Gloucester County, New Jersey, charged the 47-year-old with murder, robbery, burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and other offenses in the death of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski.

  • Former Oregon Duck Kyle Long is making a return to the NFL

    That was a short "retirement."

  • Missouri boarding school owners arrested on 102 felony counts

    Boyd and Stephanie Householder face more than 100 charges of sexual, physical and emotional abuse, which is alleged to have taken place at their faith-based boarding school. Adriana Diaz has the latest. (Some may find details of this story disturbing)

  • NC man says he entered US Capitol to avoid being trampled by mob. FBI says otherwise.

    A court filing says the 23-year-old was one of the first insurgents to climb through a smashed Capitol window, carrying a Trump flag, during the Jan. 6 riot in Washington.

  • America Ferrera to Return to ‘Superstore’ for Series Finale

    This news ought to put “Superstore” fans on Cloud 9: America Ferrera is returning to the NBC comedy for its March 25 series finale. Ferrera played the lead role, Amy Sosa, for the majority of the sitcom’s six-season run. She was also an executive producer on the show before exiting. “Superstore” will conclude with a one-hour series finale on Thursday, March 25 at 8 p.m. on NBC. Also Read: Netflix's 'Special' to End With Season 2, When Episodes Will Expand to 30 Minutes Though the show won’t go on (beyond March), the relationships between “Superstore” executive producers and Universal Television (UTV) will. Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green renewed their overall deals with the studio last year, and Spitzer is continuing his relationship with NBC with his upcoming series “American Auto.” Fellow “Superstore” executive producers David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer currently serve as exec producers on UTV’s “The Bold Type,” which airs on Disney cable channel Freeform. Victor Nelli, Jr. also serves as an executive producer on “Superstore.” “Superstore” is produced by the Universal Studio Group division in association with Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting and The District. Also Read: Why Immigrant Storylines on TV Are So Important for Real-Life Immigration Issues Ferrera first announced she was leaving “Superstore” in February 2020. Shortly thereafter, COVID-19 shut down production on basically every TV show in America, pushing the Amy farewell episode from the 2019-20 season to 2020-21. “The last five years on ‘Superstore’ have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller,” America the actress said in a statement before the virus ravaged America the country. “I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of ‘Superstore’ and inviting me to be a part of it. As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved ‘Superstore’ family.” “Superstore” also stars Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Mark McKinney, Nichole Bloom, Danny Gura, Jon Miyahara and Mariana Tosca. Read original story America Ferrera to Return to ‘Superstore’ for Series Finale At TheWrap

  • CBS News veteran Roger Mudd, who derailed a Kennedy with one question, dead at 93

    Roger Mudd, the longtime CBS News political correspondent who famously helped sink Edward Kennedy's White House ambitions by asking in an interview why the senator wanted to be president, leaving the candidate flustered, died on Tuesday at age 93. Mudd, who covered politics and national affairs at CBS for two decades before working at NBC News, PBS and the History Channel, died at his home in McLean, Virginia, of complications from kidney failure, according to a CBS News statement. Mudd reported on some of the biggest stories in Washington, his hometown, during the 1960s and '70s, including passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the aftermath of Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1968 assassination, the Watergate scandal and the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974.

  • ‘Insecure’ EP Dayna Lynne North Sets Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

    EXCLUSIVE: Dayna Lynne North, a former writer and executive producer on HBO’s Emmy-nominated series, Insecure, has inked a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television under her recently formed company, Loud Sis Productions. Under the terms, North will create, develop, write, produce and supervise comedies and dramas across all platforms. Deadline recently broke the news […]

  • This Little Fires Everywhere Star Is Playing Malia Obama in Showtime's The First Lady

    After starring alongside Kerry Washington & Reese Witherspoon in Little Fires Everywhere, this actress will play Malia Obama in Showtime's The First Lady. Read on to find out who it is!

  • BKFC, RIZIN alum Sheena ‘Starr’ Brandenburg charged in deadly August hit-and-run

    Sheena "Starr" Brandenburg, 37, fought for BKFC last December after a warrant for her arrest had been issued in October.

  • Even the suspect’s family knew who shot two people in a car in Miami-Dade, police say

    Miami-Dade police say there never was much doubt that Vincent Alexander was the gunman in Tuesday’s 4 a.m. shooting inside a red BMW that left a 29-year-old man dead and a woman in critical condition.

  • US budget deficit hits record $1.05 trillion after 5 months

    The U.S. government's budget deficit through February hit an all-time high of $l.05 trillion for the first five months of this budget year, as spending to deal with the coronavirus pandemic surged at a pace far above an increase in tax revenue. The Treasury Department reported Wednesday that the October through February deficit was 68% larger than the $624.5 billion deficit recorded during the same period last year. The Congressional Budget Office has projected that the deficit for the budget year that ends on Sept. 30 will be $2.3 trillion.

  • Rihanna Went Out to Dinner in a Leopard Coat, Red Midi Dress, Fendi Bag, and Baseball Cap

    This is how you statement dress.

  • Man wanted in connection with murders in New Jersey, New Mexico arrested

    Authorities say 47-year-old Sean Lannon was arrested Wednesday morning in St. Louis, Missouri by the U.S. Marshals Service.

  • Marlee Matlin talks about her barrier-breaking new film

    “Feeling Through” is the first film to feature a deaf-blind actor in a leading role.

  • Republican Sen. Mike Lee says Democratic voting rights bill was 'written in hell by the devil himself'

    H.R. 1, which recently passed the House, would overhaul campaign finance rules, set stricter rules for lobbyists, and broaden access to voting.

  • A couple kidnapped a man in Key West and held him hostage, police say

    A couple kidnapped a man last month in the Keys and held him hostage for about 30 hours while threatening him with a knife, police said.

  • Takeaways from Detroit Pistons' Troy Weaver: On Killian Hayes, Dennis Smith Jr.'s future

    Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver addressed the media on Tuesday, March 9. Here's what stood out, including Killian Hayes update

  • Joey Bada$$ shakes 'up old trauma' in short film

    Rapper, actor Joey Bada$$ says he had to think twice before signing up to play Carter James in short film "Two Distant Strangers," about police brutality. The release has been shortlisted for the Oscar for Live Action Short. (March 10)