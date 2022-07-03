Police search for man accused of burglary, sexual assault, officials say

Police are searching for a male accused Sunday of burglary, kidnapping and sexual assault in Surfside Beach, officials said.

The incident happened on Ocean Boulevard about 2:31 a.m., according to a press release from the Surfside Beach Police Department.

Police said reports indicate the suspect, who has not been identified, entered an unlocked residence in the 600 block of the boulevard.

After coming across a female in the home, the suspect raised his weapon before sexually assaulting her, according to the release. He then left.

The suspect is a male, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 10 inches in height and was last seen wearing faded denim shorts, no shirt and black shoes, police said. He also had a red or orange shoulder bag.

“We ask residents in the area check any surveillance camera footage between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. for any suspicious activity,” the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.