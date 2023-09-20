Police search for man accused of exposing himself on Lynx bus

Law enforcement in Central Florida is searching for a man who is accused of exposing himself on a Lynx bus.

Crimeline released a sketch of the man who is described as being in his 40s with short gray facial hair.

A woman told law enforcement that the man got on a bus at the Florida Mall around 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 2 and exposed himself to her.

The woman told police she believed she had seen the same man on the bus before and he is frequently in the area.

Crimeline is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads them to a man.

