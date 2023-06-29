Police search for man accused of groping female jogger in Eustis

An urgent search is underway for a man police believe is a danger to the public.

Eustis Police said they are looking for a man who attacked a female jogger Tuesday night and then nearly hit an officer with his truck as he tried to escape.

Police body camera video shows the moment that officer was almost hit last night along Morningview Drive, just off Orange Avenue.

In Ring doorbell surveillance video from a home on Morningview Drive, a woman walks down the street, and a man walks back and forth.

Read: Man shot at by Eustis officer, accused of groping woman may be behind 2 other attacks, police say

This video is around the same time and in the same area where Eustis Police said a man groped the jogger.

AJ Peterson remembered helping his neighbor after it happened.

“The neighbor is like crying. I ask her, like, ‘yo, are you okay?’ And then that’s when she proceeds to tell me, ‘No, somebody, like, hopped down, and kind of grabbed me from behind and like felt all over me and threw me on the ground and everything.’”

Read: Woman says she was violently attacked by man following fender-bender in Orange County

When police arrived at the scene, the man jumped in his truck and sped toward an officer, and the officer fired his weapon into the car.

Neighbors described hearing a loud sound and went outside to figure out what was happening.

Eustis Police said they are still looking for the man, who was covered by a hoodie and a mask.

The man was driving a black pickup Cadillac Escalade truck, which should have passenger side damage.

Read: ‘Retaliation’: Daytona Beach police chief says recent shooting cases are related

While neighbors said they have faith in police, they are on high alert until the man is found.

Investigators said this may be the third time this person has groped a female jogger.

Crimeline is offering a reward for anyone with tips that lead to an arrest.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.