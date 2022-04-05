Police search for man accused of Sunday shooting of Rigoberto Riso Hernandez

Police believe this friendship ended in murder Sunday near the Rutherford-Wilson County line.

Police are searching for Jorge Reyes, who is wanted in connection with the Sunday shooting death of Rigoberto Riso Hernandez, 35.

Reyes, 43, is charged with first-degree murder. He is believed to live in the Couchville Pike area.

Reyes worked in the construction industry in Middle Tennessee. Officials believe Reyes and Hernandez knew each other for a long time, and were friends.

Information about Reyes: Call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 615-898-7770

The incident occurred over the weekend, near the Rutherford-Wilson County line, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office. Reyes has been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

“The only other known family members the suspect has are in Texas and Mexico,”Detective Sgt. Steve Craig said. “We feel he may be headed toward those family members.”

